NEW YORK — Thirty-two people were arrested during a protest in New York City over the police shooting of a Black man in Philadelphia, police said Wednesday.
Protesters in Brooklyn broke store windows, set fires and vandalized police cars during the chaos at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Videos posted on social media show officers surrounding a car and trying to stop it. The car kept going, driving slowly through a line of officers on bicycles.
A New York Police Department spokesperson said five officers suffered minor injuries and nine police vehicles were vandalized. The spokesperson said 32 people were arrested. He did not know what charges they faced.
Philadelphia police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr., 27, on Monday after he ignored orders to drop a knife. Wallace's parents said the officers knew their son was in a mental health crisis because they had been to the family's house three times that day.
