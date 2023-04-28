Army-Helicopters-Alaska-Crash

FILE - This photo provided by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office shows a recently installed new sign at the main entry point to U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Fort Wainwright on April 5, 2023, in Fairbanks, Alaska. The U.S. Army says three soldiers have been killed and another has been injured after two helicopters collided and crashed in Alaska while returning from a training flight, Thursday, April 27, 2023. The helicopters were from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks. (Eve Baker/Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office, File)

 Eve Baker

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska  — Two U.S. Army helicopters crashed Thursday in Alaska while returning from a training flight, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth.

Two of the soldiers died at the crash near Healy, Alaska, and a third died on the way to a hospital in Fairbanks. A fourth soldier was being treated at a hospital for injuries, the Army said in a statement.

The Associated Press 

