In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason talks on the headset in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. Colleges around the country finished off their football signing classes this week, proudly touting scores of African-American athletes as their next big stars. A review of all 130 FBS schools found shockingly low numbers, with Blacks still largely shut out of head coaching positions and even more so the prime coordinator spots. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)