Baptist Pastor Clifford Maung recites a prayer as Chin Sai, center, and Myint Myint Swe prepare food at the Overseas Burmese Christian Fellowship in Boston. All are immigrants from Myanmar. Maung says the new rules could affect two families in his congregation. “We grew up under a similar situation in Burma with an oppressive government so this is something we are used to,” he said. “But it shouldn’t happen in America.” — AP Photo/Steven Senne