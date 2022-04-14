The nicknames are familiar to those with long memories: the Philadelphia Stars, the New Jersey Generals, the Tampa Bay Bandits. So is the league name: the USFL.
But its new leadership says that despite the nostalgic team and league names, this iteration of the USFL, which starts play Saturday, wants to distinguish itself from the league that operated for three seasons in the mid-1980s. That predecessor launched the professional football careers of Heisman Trophy winners like Herschel Walker and Doug Flutie, future Hall of Famers like Reggie White, Jim Kelly and Steve Young. Its colorful history culminated with a hollow court victory over the NFL before the league folded in 1986.
In its new incarnation, the USFL will play a 10-week regular season from April 16 through June 19, getting a head start on the XFL, another NFL alternative that plans to relaunch in February.
In addition to New Jersey, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, there also are the Michigan Panthers, the Houston Gamblers, the Birmingham Stallions, the New Orleans Breakers and the Pittsburgh Maulers.
All 40 regular-season games, however, will be played in Birmingham, Alabama. The regular season will be followed by semifinals and finals June 25 and July 3 in Canton, Ohio, site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The reason for the single location is “mainly financial,” said Daryl Johnston, the former Dallas Cowboys fullback known as Moose who is the USFL’s executive vice president for football operations. He noted that travel is a big cost for new leagues. “My most important thing is getting to Year 2,” he said.
Johnston said the league hoped to move the teams to their nominal home cities somewhere between the second and fourth seasons.
NBC Sports president Jon Miller said he is optimistic that a new version of the USFL could have some staying power.
“Hopefully, the fifth time is a charm. I think the timing is right, the partnership is right, and the model is bred for success,” Miller said. “We’re optimistic, hopeful, and excited at the same time.”
The USFL kicked off Saturday night in Birmingham, Alabama, with the New Jersey Generals facing the Birmingham Stallions.
Fox and NBC Sports will each carry 22 games. Fox Sports owns the USFL and is making a $150 million investment over three years.
Fox Sports executive vice president Michael Mulvihill thinks the XFL would have made it if it wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic. The league suspended operations in April 2020 during the pandemic. It played five weeks before COVID-19 halted sports a month earlier.
Players will get $4,500 a week, and practice players will get $1,500. There are also victory bonuses of $850 per win.
Among other things to watch with the new league:
Closer to the game
Fox and NBC will use drones in football game coverage for the first time. During last week’s scrimmages, the drone followed a player through the hole during one play to show his running path.
Two players from each team will also have cameras in their helmets. During the scrimmages, the helmet cams captured a player blocking a punt and a defensive back intercepting a pass in the end zone.
Telecasts will also have access to all the audio feeds of coaches and 32 players on both teams wearing mics.
“The technology will grow throughout the season because there are things that have never been tried before,” said Fox Sports producer Chuck McDonald. “The biggest learning curve will be figuring out what’s great.”
Rules changes
The technology won’t just extend to broadcasts. Instead, the USFL will not use chain gangs, relying on a chip inside the football to spot the ball. On close plays for first downs, Hawkeye technology — used in tennis to tell if a ball is inbounds — will be utilized to see if a player got the necessary yards.
Besides the extra point and 2-point conversion after touchdowns, teams can attempt a 3-point conversion from the 10-yard line. That means an 18-point deficit theoretically remains a two-possession game.
Teams will also have the option of running a fourth-and-12 play from the 33-yard line to make a first down and retain possession instead of attempting an onside kick.
Most defensive pass interference calls will be 15 yards. It would be a spot foul if a defender intentionally tackles a receiver beyond 15 yards.
Teams, coaches of note
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Michigan Panthers and Tampa Bay Bandits are the co-favorites at 4.5-1.
Former Titans and Rams coach Jeff Fisher is directing the Panthers, while Todd Haley leads the Bandits.
