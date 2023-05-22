The Urban League of Philadelphia snagged it's newest CEO, Dr. Darrin Anderson, on the opportunity to make a difference in almost every area that "affects life outcomes," for African-American's in the city.
He has impacted lives in the area of health awareness as former Executive Director of the American Diabetes Association for Delaware and Maryland. There, he generated a whopping 200% increase in donations. He was also creative enough to team up with a blood bank and a major health-system to get people to give blood-- then get their blood checked for diabetes at the same time. "Ninety-nine million people in American are pre-diabetic" he said.
Before that, he worked for the American Heart Association as a key player -- and he is currently an adjunct professor at New Jersey's Rowan University. Anderson is also associated with Richard Stockton University and Springfield College.
Now, he gets to combine caring about health and education into one. Ways to make a difference at the Urban League "run the gammut in all kinds off areas that are near and dear to my heart," said Anderson. Those programs run "from housing, to workforce development, to health strategies- because good health is linked to a vibrant economy--to providing technical assistance for people interested in building businesses," said Anderson. "And, of course, youth programs for teens looking to gain skills and be employable."
One of the Urban League of Philadelphia's biggest events, is tonight. It will host it's 106th Empowerment Dinner, Tuesday, May 23rd, at the Philadelphia Marriott. The theme: Elevating the Song of Equality. "It is an opportunity for our partners to learn more about us -- and 70 graduating high school students will receive scholarships to go to colleges, universities and trade schools."
The group's next big event, the League's Annual National Conference, is planned for the end of July, 2023 in Houston, Texas, Anderson's home-state. He moved here to attend school at the University of Delaware where he played basketball. Anderson earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in health science from the University of Delaware, and later, a Ph.D. from Temple University in physiology.
Over the years, work has kept in the eastern-area, and he now resides in Pennsylvania's Delaware County. Anderson is married, for 22 years, to Janelle Anderson, and they two children. His son followed dad's example and after graduating from high school in the top 10% of his class, has been accepted at the University of Delaware. He plans to study engineering and cyber security. Their daughter is now an honor student in the top 10% of her class a Chi-Chester High School.
Dr. Anderson was extra proud of another group of Urban League graduates: "Non-profit leaders of color go through a program for leadership and professional development," and graduate in June, he said.
Next, there is a webinar on "Leading with Empathy." Leaders have to "be able to relate to people and their circumstances. We have to have humanity in everything we do," said Anderson.
"Out for Good," an Urban League program for formerly-incarcerated persons, is special to him. "We help them develop skills so they don't re-enter prison, and prepare them to earn a living wage. We also teach them life and social skills," said Anderson, "and provide whatever counseling they need or information about services."
The National Urban League has an interest in "social factors that affect us," as does the Philadelphia office. "We care about all levels of violence in our community-whether it it police violence, gun-violence or gang violence. We are concerned about human and civil rights and the rights of people in the Delaware Valley."
The Urban League of Philadelphia promotes empowerment, education and equity. "With a 26 percent poverty rate, Philadelphia has long been one of the poorest metropolitan areas out of the country's biggest cities," according to the Urban League.
"We provide housing counseling for people seeking to purchase a home, stay in a home, or develop a skill," according to Anderson.
The Urban League has several programs for homeowners, geared at helping people though the homebuying process, to avoiding foreclosures, to overcoming mortgage default and delinquency. The First Time Homebuyers program helps newcomers understand the home-buying process, navigate the lending process, shop for a mortgage loan and budget and monitor their debts and expenses. They go further to help homebuyers learn techniques to save for a down payment and learn about payment assistance. Applications for the new homeowners program may be obtaining by email the group at housing@urbanleaguephila.org
Last year, their Housing and Urban Development (HUD) certified counseling program provided information or assistance to 2,890 people and helped 68 families achieve homeownership. They resolved 103 potential home foreclosures, preserving $4 million in home values, and it's utility assistance program helped an additional 88 families remain in their homes.
In the way of renters assistance, the Urban League partners with the City of Philadelphia's free-Eviction Diversion Program (EDP). The Program provides resources for landlords and tenants in residential rental properties to help them resolve issues instead of going through a costly-or draw-out court process.
