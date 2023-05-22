Darrin Anderson

Darrin Anderson is the new president of the Urban League of Philadelphia. — Urban League of Philadelphia photo

The Urban League of Philadelphia snagged it's newest CEO, Dr. Darrin Anderson, on the opportunity to make a difference in almost every area that "affects life outcomes," for African-American's in the city.

He has impacted lives in the area of health awareness as former Executive Director of the American Diabetes Association for Delaware and Maryland. There, he generated a whopping 200% increase in donations. He was also creative enough to team up with a blood bank and a major health-system to get people to give blood-- then get their blood checked for diabetes at the same time. "Ninety-nine million people in American are pre-diabetic" he said.

