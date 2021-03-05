New Temple Baptist Church celebrates its annual Black History Day on the last Sunday of February, honoring those who are making a difference in their communities.
Dr. Cynthia Jefferson was the executive officiant of this year’s Black History Month Day at Temple Baptist on Feb. 28. Among the honorees were U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans; District Attorney Larry Krasner; Archbishop Mary Floyd Palmer; Daryl Bell, a former editor at The Philadelphia Tribune; and others.
“Today is our annual Black History Day. We celebrate all month, but today is our day,” said Edward Thomas, head pastor at New Temple Baptist. Thomas called those who were honored pioneers in the Black community. “A lot of times they do not get recognition for the things that they do.”
Philadelphia City Councilmember David Oh was one of the pioneers honored Sunday. He received the Drum Major Award.
“Black history is American history. It’s as important to me as anyone else,” Oh said. “I think these types of events are important to try to bring everyone together around the issues of how we all live within a community, and how we respect the history and the evaluation of what has occurred.”
The 76ers West Powelton Steppers and Drum Squad performed at the event and brought the crowd to their feet.
Tatyana Mapp, 13, who has been a 76ers stepper for five years, said she was proud to perform at the event to support her team and to honor her late great-grandmother, who received an award. “It’s hard, but she is the only reason why I keep pushing,” Mapp said.
Elise Wise, who founded the 76ers West Powelton Steppers and Drum Squad and who died in December, was honored with the Memorial Award. Mapp’s father, Antonie Mapp, director of the dance team, accepted the award on behalf of his grandmother.
Regina Foxworth was honored with the Humanity Award for serving the community. Foxworth works with Jesus Living Bread Church, which gives pantry food to homeless shelters and other people on Sunday afternoons.
“It’s a joy and blessing to give to someone else,” she said. Foxworth, who helps to serve the Southwest Philadelphia community, said residents look forward to receiving the assistance.
State Sen. Anthony H. Williams received the Drum Major Award. Williams said the award should be for those who came before him.
“It’s really not for me. It should be for everybody who participated in this movement before me since Dr. King. Malcolm X, Du Bois, all have fought for the liberation of our community. I am honored to be a part of that link because it continues well beyond me.”
