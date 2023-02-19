A new study shines a light on the value of Medicare Advantage for patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition that afflicts nearly one in three people 65 years old and older, with African American and other minority communities being particularly hard hit.
Given what we know about this disease, its impact on minority patients, and the findings in the study — which compares the clinical impact of Medicare Advantage to traditional, fee-for-service Medicare — it is vital that policymakers work to strengthen and support the Medicare Advantage program so it can continue to deliver more optimal patient outcomes.
According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, African-American adults are 60% more likely than their white counterparts to be diagnosed with diabetes. Even more shockingly, in 2018, they were twice as likely to die from diabetes as white adults. While a range of biological and social risk factors contribute to this higher incidence and mortality rate, there is no denying that this disease is ravaging the African-American community.
In order to more effectively fight this disease and lessen its impact on our community, we need to support proven solutions and models of health care delivery that focus on effective prevention, detection and treatment. With that in mind, the results of the latest study by Avalere Health are quite telling indeed, as they reveal that the Medicare Advantage program delivers better patient outcomes for beneficiaries compared to traditional Medicare.
As with any disease, early detection of type 2 diabetes enables a faster, more effective response and treatment, which helps ensure better outcomes for patients. When it comes to patients who have prediabetes prior to developing type 2 diabetes, the study found that Medicare Advantage beneficiaries receive their diagnoses earlier — and have a lower diabetes severity score at the time of their diagnosis — than fee-for-service (FFS) Medicare beneficiaries. Given the focus on preventative care in Medicare Advantage, these findings may not be all that surprising, but they are still critically important in the fight against diabetes.
Once diagnosed with what doctors call “incident” diabetes — essentially referring to the first year after a patient’s diagnosis — the study also found that patients in the Medicare Advantage program were more likely than traditional Medicare patients to fill prescriptions for medications to treat the disease and related conditions within the first year of diagnosis.
Additionally, once the disease progresses from incident to chronic diabetes — after a patient has had type 2 diabetes for more than one year — the study also found that Medicare Advantage beneficiaries were more likely than FFS Medicare beneficiaries to receive preventative care, including diabetes-related visits and testing for kidney disease. As a result, Medicare Advantage patients were less likely than FFS patients to require dialysis.
Finally, among patients with prediabetes and diabetes, Medicare Advantage beneficiaries experienced fewer emergency department visits and hospital admissions than their FFS Medicare counterparts, which is again reflective of the overall program itself as Medicare Advantage patients report a 43% lower rate of avoidable hospitalizations for any condition. In fact, the findings of this study track with what we already know about Medicare Advantage: that it delivers better patient outcomes while reducing medical costs, easing the strain on our health care system, and saving seniors money.
That last part is critical considering that Medicare Advantage beneficiaries are more likely to be from low-income households and communities. Over the past decade, enrollment among dually eligible beneficiaries — those who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid — has skyrocketed by 125%, while enrollment among minority beneficiaries has grown by 111%, making the program a critical lifeline for millions of medically vulnerable Americans.
Given the program’s positive impact on the African-American community in Philadelphia and throughout the state, I am grateful that we have leaders like Sen. Bob Casey who continue to work to strengthen and protect this important program that more than 1.3 million Pennsylvanians rely on.
