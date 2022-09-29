The city’s housing agency and Hunt Companies/Pennrose LLC, held a grand opening for the $24.5 million Sharswood Crossing, which includes nine townhomes and a 51-unit apartment building at 21st and Master streets.
The 60 homes are one more piece of the puzzle for the Philadelphia Housing Authority and its partners, as they seek to remake an 8-acre neighborhood that once housed Blumberg Apartments, a 1960-era housing project that included three high rise buildings and 15 low rise units. The complex, which had become crime invested, was demolished in March 2015.
Hunt Companies/Pennrose LLC, the developer/owner of Sharswood Crossing, is also committed to building an additional 100 homes and two other rental buildings. The company is seeking small, local developers to partner with on the building of the 100 homes.
“We are continuing to deliver on our promise to expand affordable housing in the city of Philadelphia and one of the largest undertakings in the affordable housing been our work in Sharswood,” said Kelvin Jeremiah, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA).
This is the sixth development that has been completed or under development, Jeremiah said. PHA and its partners are building towards the 1,200 units and are more than halfway there, he said. Two additional developments are under construction.
“When the transformation began, we made a pledge to transform Sharswood into a neighborhood of choice where all families would not only live but thrive,” Jeremiah said. “These homes represent that commitment. We are grateful for all our likeminded partners like Hunt and Pennrose who have played a part of this neighborhood transformation.”
Jacob Fisher, regional vice president of Pennrose, said: “We’re proud to be here today celebrating another exciting milestone in the comprehensive Sharswood/ Blumberg Choice Neighborhood Initiative and the next step towards PHA’s transformative vision for the community. Sharswood Crossing will add much-needed, high quality affordable housing in an area facing rapid gentrification.”
In addition, the homes are within walking distance of the $52 million, Sharswood Ridge shopping center, where a new 17,000–square foot supermarket Grocery Outlet, opened in July. The complex will also feature an Everest Urgent Care Facility, a Santander Bank and a restaurant.
According to PHA, each rental unit at Sharswood Crossing has spacious floors with views of the city, energy efficient appliances and storage spaces. Other amenities include a community room, a fitness center and parking.
One-bedroom rental units average 650 square-feet of space; two-bedroom units average 1,014 square-feet of space; and three bedrooms average 1,210 square-feet of space. The townhomes are two stories with 1,250 square-feet of space.
A percentage of the homes will have various levels of income restrictions.
The $24.5 million deal received $4.7 million from PHA, which also contributed 30 federal rental vouchers, along with financing from the Pennsylvania Housing Financing Agency, Bank of America, N. A., Lument, Freddie Mac and the Philadelphia Housing Development Corp.
The total redevelopment of the Sharswood neighbor is expected to cost about $750 million. In April 2020, PHA received a $30 million Choice Neighborhood grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the redevelopment.
In 2019, PHA opened its $45 million, 5-story headquarters at 2012 Ridge Ave., in part, as a way to convince financial institutions to invest in the redevelopment.
“The people of Sharswood and North Philadelphia deserve this – clean, modern choices for affordable homes and apartments to live in,” said Council President Darrell L. Clarke, who represents the 5th District, which includes the Sharswood neighborhood. “We’re grateful to the Philadelphia Housing Authority and all our partners for all their work making these new, affordable places to live a reality.”
