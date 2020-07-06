WAGON WHEEL, N.M. — Bryce Provance scratches combat formations into the dry earth as four others — camouflaged in bulletproof helmets and vests — watch intently.

Each man holds a high-powered rifle tight to his body with a pistol and several magazines often ready on his hip.

You would never guess it by looking at them, but they’re thousands of miles from the nearest battlefield.

These are members of the New Mexico Civil Guard, the group that made international headlines for its heavily armed presence at an Albuquerque protest that culminated in a shooting last month.

“The world is a scary place and, it seems like, if you don’t have friends with weapons — you better find some,” Provance, the group’s chaplain and founder, told the Journal. “So we decided we want to protect our communities, we want to be an auxiliary force.”

He later added, “We go out and train, we learn cool stuff, then we barbecue on Fridays.”

Their words, actions and appearances didn’t always jive when the group gathered to train, in the blustery wind and heat, on a rural stretch of land east of Moriarty last weekend.

It was their first get-together since the June 15 incident, when tensions rose between the Civil Guard and protesters who were trying to topple the statue of Juan de Oñate near Albuquerque’s Old Town before Steven Baca — a counterprotester — shot and critically injured Scott Williams after a scuffle.

Since then, local leaders and authorities have condemned the group’s actions even though the guard says it was not there to instigate and had “no clue” who Baca was.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said police was not investigating the group but the city asked the FBI to determine whether the Civil Guard meets the federal definition to be classified as a hate group. He said the group has repeated “blatant falsehoods” on social media to inject “anti-APD” sentiment into Albuquerque.

Frank Fisher, an FBI spokesman, said the agency doesn’t designate hate groups and will “not confirm or deny” whether the agency is investigating the group.

Kia Russ, an organizer with Black Lives Matter, considers NMCG a hate group.

“Plain and simple, lives were at risk when they showed up as this ‘Civil Guard,’ and I feel that the police need to hold these individuals and hate groups accountable due to their blatant acts of just hate,” she said.

Russ said the group – with its guns, armor and posturing – is a prime example of “white male fragility” emboldened by the likes of President Donald Trump.

Mark Pitcavage, with the Anti-Defamation League, said the militia movement “as a whole” is about anti-government extremism, not white supremacy. But, he said, “there is a small amount of crossover” and some hold elements of racism and bigotry within their ranks.

Pitcavage said with NMCG, it’s too early to tell.

“They haven’t had much time to establish much of a track record,” he said.

Pitcavage said the Civil Guard, like most militias started since 2017, show up at places where they think leftists will be — like Black Lives Matter and George Floyd protests.

“They like the idea of confronting the leftists while rationalizing it, and by telling people that they are there to help police keep the peace or help protect everybody’s rights,” he said. “But what they really want to do is stare down the leftists and some of them probably wouldn’t mind brawling with them.”

Pitcavage said, despite their various beliefs, militias are not harmless and their actions can embolden others and be damaging.

Provance started the militia, with the first muster call in February 2019, spurred by the red-flag firearms bill in the Legislature that the governor later signed into law. He didn’t think anyone would actually join.

“Sure enough, people showed up, and people kept showing up every muster call we did, every training,” he said. “And people keep showing up.”

Now they say they have 150 members across a dozen or so counties, who range in age from their 20s to 70s. Their members include police and corrections officers, electricians, truck drivers, painters and — like Provance — war re-enactors.

Provance said they lost some members after the Oñate incident but also have 125 waiting to “join up,” 30 of them in Bernalillo County. They say they do background checks on those who sign up and don’t allow extremism, kicking out one prospect for using a racial slur and getting high during training near Las Cruces.

Since all the “bad press” some members say they’ve been victimized; fired from their jobs, and had their lives – and those of their family – threatened. Others say they’ve been stalked and followed home.

They got involved in the Oñate incident after, Provance said, a local group associated with a presidential campaign told them there would be a riot after the statue fell.

He said they wanted “nothing to do with” Oñate and were there to give protesters “something to think about.”

On Saturday, a large group of armed protesters marched through Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park, calling for the park’s massive Confederate carving to be removed.

The predominantly Black demonstrators spoke out against the huge sculpture depicting Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, WXIA-TV reported. Carved into a granite mountain, the bas-relief sculpture is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted.

Stone Mountain Memorial Association spokesman John Bankhead said there were between 100 and 200 protesters. He said the protesters, many of whom carried large rifles, were peaceful.

Although the park has historically been a gathering spot for white supremacists, the city of Stone Mountain nowadays has a majority-Black population.

“You know what the police are going to do, you don’t know what we’re going to do,” Provance said. “Our goal was to be that question mark in their minds that made them think maybe this isn’t the greatest idea to go burning through Old Town.”

The group said things would have escalated “either way” but they admitted the protesters called their bluff on the firepower when they pulled out a pickax to remove the statue despite the armed patrol. The Civil Guard doesn’t shoot unless shot or aimed at, and they retreated soon after the pickaxe came out.

David Rice said APD should have posted officers at the Oñate protest, but called Baca’s actions a “clean shoot,” asserting that Baca was being attacked.

The shooting is still under investigation. Baca’s lawyers say it was self-defense, and so far the charges against him are unrelated to the shooting. Baca is charged with battery on other protesters and concealed carry without a license.

Members said they are still waiting to get more than a dozen guns back that were confiscated by APD.

Provance said the group is now practicing crowd control techniques and plans to elect a colonel who would oversee members statewide so they can grow their ranks. He said they will still go when called, whether it’s to a campaign event, legislative action or protest.

