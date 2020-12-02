A new organization is spreading a little holiday cheer at two local public schools and is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year to further help those in need.

Twelve Days of Christmas Inc. has established a Philadelphia chapter, which is among nine nationwide since its founding in 1999 to put smiles on the faces of underserved children.

“Our passion is to serve families and children in need. Thereby strengthening the communities around us. Our mission is to share our blessings with others through effort, charitable activities and community involvement,” said Stephanie Boyd, the local chapter president.

”Beyond the holiday season, our organization has expanded to serve our communities throughout the year by encouraging and ensuring a successful return to school to students around the country by providing uniforms, backpacks and grade appropriate school supplies,” she said.

Christmas came early for the students of Paul Robeson High School in West Philadelphia and William D. Kelley Elementary School in North Philadelphia as both split a total of $3,500 to provide Wifi hotspot connections and Chromebook laptops.

“We realized that during the pandemic, our children are studying from home but that there were students that were in need of the sufficient supplies. We knew that there was a need so we garnered the support of our friends and sponsors to fill a void,” Boyd said.

A week before the Thanksgiving break, the organization held a special digital learning presentation, officially announcing its adoption of the schools as students across the city continue their education online during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m absolutely amazed and astonished by the generosity of this gift and the gifts to come to support our families,” said Richard Gordon, principal at Paul Robeson High School.

“I feel like these gifts are going to be so impactful with reminding our families of how much we are a one school community and together we will overcome these challenges we are currently experiencing,” said Gordon.

According to Gordon, the transition to a virtual learning platform has been difficult for a lot of families.

“It’s been challenging for students to adjust, mentally, physically, and emotionally,” he said.

“A lot of our families are going through challenges including emotional and financial concerns. These gifts are an amazing token of appreciation to our students who despite much difficulty are continuing to move forward,” said Gordon.

Philadelphia is the latest chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas Inc., having been formed in October. The national volunteer organization's more than 200 members are committed to supporting underserved children through charitable projects.

All nine chapters will come together on Saturday night for a virtual soiree to raise money for Christmas gifts for kids and will be one of its biggest fundraisers of the year, said Monica Lewis, a member of the Philadelphia chapter.

“Each city will be featured and it will be much like DJ Nice’s Club Quarantine,” said Lewis. “We are asking people to get dressed up in their cocktail finest. We want to make it feel like you’re doing something special for this time of the year.”

"The spirit of Christmas is reflected in our focus on giving gifts, like a cherished toy, but also the long lasting gift of literacy," said Nicole Cober Johnson, the group's national president.

“We are thrilled to welcome the dynamic women of Philadelphia into our organization. They're a strong, positive force that will connect us to the amazing community of children who we want to serve,” said Johnson.