With the recent popularity of TV shows like HBO’s “The Watchmen” and “Lovecraft Country,” a hundred years later, a whole new generation is learning about the Tulsa Race Massacre.
BlackFilmandTV.com founder Wilson Morales said that is no accident. Thanks to things like the country’s recent social justice issues and the pandemic, now is the perfect time to reintroduce these events to the world.
“Lately because we're home now, we're watching a lot of TV. People are discovering stories that they may not have been familiar with from school. Through these pop-culture programs like ‘Lovecraft Country’ and ‘The Watchmen,’ they're getting that wide audience and subliminally throwing their stories in there for you to understand what these stories were about, whether or not some of those things were fictionalized for theatrical verses and so forth. You can obviously go on Google and get the rest of the story,” Morales said.
"Watchmen" producer Christal Henry said Damon Lindelof, who adapted "The Watchmen" for the small screen, was one of those people who had never heard of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
“Damon was reading ‘The Case for Reparations’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates. In that essay he mentioned the Tulsa massacre, along with a few other massacres against Blacks during that time period. He was ashamed that he didn't know about the Tulsa massacre, so that sort of inspired him to do his own research. At the same time, he was also developing 'Watchmen,'” Henry said.
The producer said she isn’t surprised that the freshly learned history lesson found its way into the writer’s room.
“One of the major themes in ‘Watchmen’ was society being torn apart by this fear of nuclear attack, holocaust and war. We asked, ‘What is the thing that is tearing society apart in our times.’ The answer was race. That is the thing that is most polarizing in our society today,” Henry said.
Morales said that learning through pop culture isn’t a new phenomenon.
“I think back to ‘Roots.’ As much as people learned about slavery in school, they only got the tip of the iceberg. When people saw ‘Roots,’ it was the first time for many people of having a visual representation of what happened. Words don't tell you everything,” he said.
Even though Lindelof thought “The Watchmen” was the perfect vehicle to tell the story of the Tulsa Race Massacre, he didn’t think it was his story to tell as a white man. He sought out a diverse group of writers to bring the story to life, and those writers took the job very seriously.
“It's not something that we took lightly because, at the end of the day, hundreds of innocent Black people were massacred because they dared to prosper, because they dared to be self-reliant and to build their own community,” Henry said.
Morales said exposing people to these historical events through pop culture gives them a little sweetness to fight the bitterness of the tragedies.
“I think it's important to illustrate the stories, whether it's pop culture or not, it's just a matter of how well those shows are being seen. The question is whether or not the story can be educational and entertaining,” the critic said.
“The Watchmen” writer agreed that shows like hers make history lessons a little more palatable.
“People are less likely to tune out a message if it comes in a beautiful shiny package, like a sci-fi show on HBO. I hope that's not the only way they will consume it. My hope is that it will also inspire people to read more books about our history, to watch more and make more documentaries. Everything doesn’t have to be entertainment when it comes to our culture, even though I'll take it if means it will start the conversation,” Henry said.
Both “The Watchmen” and “Lovecraft Country” will be available on HBOMax for the month of February as part of their “Black History Is Our History” programming.
