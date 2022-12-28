In addition to banking services such as taking deposits, cashing checks and making loans, a new Chase Bank/ Community center at 52nd and Ludlow streets will offer classes on financial literacy and how to run a small business.
In addition, the bank has free Wi-Fi and a multipurpose room for community events. Other classes will include budgeting, credit management, homeownership and personal investing. All of the classes and services will be free of charge.
For small businesses, the branch, which opened last month, offers a number of services such as bookkeeping, mentorship, marketing help, along with introductions to accountants, lawyers and social media managers.
Chase, which is part of New York-based J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., has set a goal of investing $30 billion to promote economic growth and opportunity in Brown and brown communities nationwide by 2025.
Chandra Williams, Chase community manager at the branch, said the concept is part of that commitment. Chase has opened more than a dozen branch/community centers in underserved neighborhoods in Akron, Ohio, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Miami, New Orleans, Oakland and Washington, D.C.
“We see our branches as beacons of opportunity and access, and this new branch will help us do even more for the West Philadelphia community,” said Tina Vega, consumer bank regional director, greater Pennsylvania at J.P. Morgan Chase. “We are supporting one of our city’s most diverse neighborhoods and helping to boost people’s opportunities to thrive and build wealth.”
Charles Outlaw, who has owned Major League Cuts barbershop at 51st and Market streets for about 15 years, said he heard about the new Chase branch community center.
The free Wi-Fi and classes are good, Outlaw said, but he wanted to know whether Chase would be more responsive to small businesses in the community, compared with other banks in terms of financing and interest rates.
“We want to wait to see how they will help the people,” Outlaw said. “I already have a couple of banks, but I will check them out.”
The branch on 52nd Street is well known to neighborhood bankers, having been home to the iconic Philadelphia Savings Fund Society (PSFS) bank for many years, which later became Citizens Bank.
Chase, which has served the greater Philadelphia area since 2018 has 4,700 branches nationwide.
The company has plans to open about 90 branches throughout the region by 2024.
J.P. Morgan Chase, headed by Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO, is one of the oldest and largest financial services companies in the U.S.
At Dec. 2021, J.P. Morgan Chase reported $48.3 billion in profit or $15.36 a share. It reported $3.1 trillion in total assets under management.
“My goal is to address economic inequality for Philadelphia’s residents by listening, learning and connecting them to resources that improve their financial health,” Williams said. “The West Philadelphia Community Center branch is part of a thriving community full of potential and Chase is proud to call the neighborhood our newest home.”
