A group of leading tech, education, workforce, labor and public policy experts are seeking to rapid technology changes like automation and artificial intelligence

Efforts are underway to ensure that the Philadelphia region's employers and talent pool respond and adapt to technological change.

The Future Works Alliance PHL has

“Future proofing means that you have the systems and the infrastructure in place to adapt rapidly to change,” said Anne Gemell, who founded the alliance in June.

As an example she highlighted how a hospital is utilizing artifical intellgence

Sheila Ireland, deputy secretary, Workforce Development, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, addressed how the alliance ties into her work.

She said the pandemic led to the disappearance of non-cognitive roles in retail and hospitality sectors – jobs often held women and people of color.

“What frightens me about it, it’s not just that these jobs are disappearing but also the disparate impact on vulnerable communities,” Ireland said.

“In my role as deputy secretary of workforce, what we are looking at is how do we shift the workforce industry from preparing people to be cashiers and how to do move them into what we know are jobs of the future.”

“You can see how automation is embedded in everything that we do,” she continued.

“It used to be the days there was work available where you didn’t need a computer, now you can’t even be a parking attendant if you’re not digitally literate.”

Ireland cited an Urban Institute 2012 study which estimated that 67% of people are digitally illiterate and lack foundational literacy skills.

She said some organizations are utilizing technology and coming away from using expensive human capital.

“The reality is businesses who are adopting technology are doing it for the profit motive and I don’t think they’re concerned where the people who they are no longer hire are,” Ireland said.