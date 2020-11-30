A new agreement between Delaware County Community College and Lincoln University will make it easier for graduates to continue their education at the university.

The presidents of both schools held a virtual ceremony Monday to sign the agreement, which will allow qualified students who graduate from the college to seamlessly transfer to the university with full junior standing and other benefits.

Lincoln University President Brenda A. Allen said students have been unofficially taking this pathway for years and it was great to make it official with the dual admission and core-to-core transfer agreement.

“We have had many graduates who have come to Lincoln after starting their journey at Delaware County Community College. It is great to be able to formalize this pathway, as we continue to educate students,” she said.

Allen said now that the agreement is signed, the real work begins.

“Providing a seamless pathway from the associate’s degree to the bachelor’s degree is what this agreement aims to achieve. The dual admissions piece is only part of the project. In the coming months, Lincoln University will work with Delaware County Community College to help ensure that students have a clear two-plus-two pathway to follow,” she said.

In order to participate, eligible students must first receive an associate degree in arts or science at Delaware County Community College and meet all Lincoln University degree, major and grade-point-average requirements. The university’s nursing and some other major programs are not part of the new agreement.

The program will allow students to attend Lincoln’s main campus or its adult completion program at the School for Adult and Continuing Education in Philadelphia’s University City.

Delaware County Community College President Dr. L. Joy Gates Black said she is elated for the opportunity the agreement will give to her students.

“Thanks to the hard work of both the Delaware County and the Lincoln University teams, we have a signed agreement. This agreement will offer significant opportunities for Delaware County Community College students who choose to transfer to Lincoln University,” she said.

Black said the ripple effects of the agreement will be felt for years to come.

“We are excited about what this will mean for our students and our community,” she said.