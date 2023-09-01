State Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger, left, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, Star Dent, owner of Candle Kreationz, and State Rep. Dave Madsen, D-104th District. SUBMITTED PHOTO
Minority-owned businesses are three times more likely to be denied a loan and pay higher interest rates, according to the U.S. Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA). A new state initiative hopes to help reverse the trend.
Nevertheless, minority business growth outpaced non-minority businesses in gross receipts, number of employees and annual payroll in the U.S., according to a MBDA study between 1997 and 2002.
A new $20 million, state initiative, the Historically Disadvantages Business Program seeks to invest in, support and help grow businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans, to create more jobs.
“Small businesses, like beauty salons and barber shops, create community and commerce – not just jobs, but ladders of opportunity,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, D-Pa. “Unfortunately, small businesses that are owned by Black and brown folks or women sometimes struggle with access to capital.”
Last week, to highlight the program, Davis and Rick Siger, state Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development visited Candle Kreationz, owned by Jonette “Star” Dent, a business that helps customers make their own candles in Steelton, Pa., about four miles southeast of Harrisburg, the state capitol.
The company was launched by Dent earlier this year and currently has one employee.
“Minority-owned businesses are three times more likely to be denied a loan and pay a higher interest rate. Still, communities like Steelton and my hometown of McKeesport are resilient,” Davis said. “Black and brown communities have continued to show support for local businesses, like Candle Kreationz, despite a historical lack of support and investment from the government. That changes under the Shapiro-Davis administration. We will never leave any community behind.”
In Philadelphia, TWB Cleaning Contractors, launched in 2014 by Trina Worrell Benjamin is an example of the resilience of minority business, was recently featured in the Tribune’s Comcast Business Spotlight series, as part of a partnership with the African American Chamber of Commerce-PA, NJ DE.
After completing a one-year Entrepreneur Success Workshop program at the Temple Small Business Development Center, Trina Benjamin, president of TWB Cleaning, was named by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as its Eastern Pennsylvania District Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year for 2023.
Funding for this $20 million initiative was part of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s recently passed bipartisan budget.
In his budget address, Shapiro said: “I want every Pennsylvanian to know that our Commonwealth values what you bring to the table, and we will take an active role in breaking down the barriers to progress and partnering with you. We’ll provide long-overdue funding for women and minority-owned businesses across this Commonwealth, to support their growth and open new doors of opportunity.”
For example, the state Department of General Services, said in July that it reduced the time it takes to certify a small business by its Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities by 33%.
Regina Hairston, president of the African American Chamber of Commerce, said the state initiative is much needed.
"It is no secret that disadvantaged businesses deserve a consistent and dedicated investment from the Commonwealth, Hairston said. “Through this $20 million investment, Governor Shapiro has shown that at the highest levels, leadership in Harrisburg believes in the economic and community impact of diverse businesses and recognizes the hurdles we still face. We appreciate this leadership and look forward to even greater investment and continued partnership."
Teresa M. Lundy, TML Communications principal and founder in Philadelphia, said she has advocated for increasing funding and contracting opportunities for minority and woman-owned firms since 2015, when her business opened it’s doors.
“As a small minority and woman owned business, I applaud the efforts of Gov. Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Davis,” Lundy said. “This is a great step towards scaling up businesses that seek out bigger partnerships and future expansion.”
In fact, Lundy launched “The Business Corner,” a podcast this month, that focuses on interviews of city business leaders about leadership, finance, and economic development. The first episode with Melina Harris of the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia, discussed efforts to help minority-owned business owners get contracts with anchor institutions such as universities, hospitals and other major corporations, though its PAGE program.
