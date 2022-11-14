A Republican state lawmaker from northeastern Pennsylvania says she plans to introduce a bill to amend Pennsylvania’s Equal Pay Law.
The legislation sponsored by state Rep. Karen Boback, R-Luzerne, is similar to a bill introduced during the 2019-2020 legislative session by former state Rep. Maria Donatucci, D-Philadelphia, which never made it out of the House Labor & Industry Committee.
In a co-sponsorship memo last week, Boback said that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the pay gap for working mothers in “front line” fields such as nursing.
“ Many types of mothers working in front-line occupations earn only a fraction of fathers working in the same jobs,” Boback wrote.
Boback said that her legislation:
“Clarifies that comparable work performed under similar working conditions will be compensated equally.
Provides that time spent on leave due to a pregnancy-related condition or other prenatal or protected family and medical leave will not reduce seniority.
Prohibit employers from preventing employees from discussing their compensation between and among fellow employees.
Prevent employers from screening applicants based on salary history – and require that employers obtain authorization from applicants before seeking salary and benefit information from a prior employer.
Prohibit employers from retaliation against an employee who files a complaint, cooperates with an investigation, or testifies against the employer.
Maintain the two-year time frame to file a complaint and increase penalties for violations to $1,000 (up from $50-$200.)
Create the Equal Pay Commission to study the factors, causes, and impact of gender-based pay disparity.”
In September 2022, the National Women’s Law Center, a nonprofit organization, found that nationally, women typically make only 84 cents for every dollar a man makes.
In Pennsylvania, women typically earn 81 cents for every dollar a man makes. Black women earn just 66.2 cents for every dollar a white, non-Hispanic man makes, according to the same data.
