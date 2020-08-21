Nearly 60 gaming machines seized in raid

READING — Pennsylvania State Police along with Berks County law enforcement officers seized nearly 60 electronic gaming machines during a raid on a business, authorities said Friday.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced Thursday’s operation during a news conference, saying almost $68,000 had been confiscated along with the machines from the 777 Casino in Kenhorst, Pennsylvania, operated by Windfall Amusements. No charges had been filed as of Friday in what Adams said was an ongoing investigation.

Adams said the tip about allegedly illegal gambling machines came from an anonymous source who contacted the State Police.

Man shoots at officers executing search warrantREADING — Law enforcement officers serving a search warrant at an apartment building early Friday were shot at by a suspect, authorities said, but no injuries were reported and the man soon surrendered.

Reading police and members of the Berks County District Attorney’s narcotics unit had gone to the building around 6:30 a.m. They were walking up some stairs when the suspect fired about four shots through the door of the second-floor apartment that was to be searched, authorities said.

No officers were struck and none returned fire, authorities said. The suspect, whose name was not released, surrendered about 15 minutes later.

— Compiled from The Associated Press

It wasn’t clear what charges the suspect would face.

Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis files racial discrimination suit

PITTSBURGH — Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against a Pittsburgh company he had promoted for its commitment to diversity.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania, western district. It cites breach of contract and seeks $66 million in damages.

The former Steelers star and Super Bowl winner contends EQT Production Company, an energy corporation, owes Bettis’ IntegrServ trucking company money and dropped its commitment to use minority-owned businesses. Bettis and brother John own 51% of IntegrServ.

EQT has denied wrongdoing, alleging IntegrServ mismanaged its part of the contract.

“Especially in times like these, we had to file the lawsuit because everyone deserves to be treated fairly and that simply didn’t happen here,” Bettis said.

According to the lawsuit, EQT agreed with two of Bettis’ white partners to supply services that were previously contracted to IntegrServ.