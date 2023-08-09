Heriberto Acevedo, Jr., 33, will face criminal charges for a July 14th shooting on the 57 bus near Front and Luzerne Streets, according to SEPTA police and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.
SEPTA police investigations concluded that Acevedo was the shooter who almost shot a 52-year-old female bus driver last month. Acevedo, who is homeless, according to Philadelphia police, shot at the driver as he exited the bus and after the driver insisted he pay bus fare. SEPTA surveillance video shows the shooter aiming at the bus -- and just missing the driver and instead hitting the plexi-glass partition that protects bus operators. No passengers were injured.
The 57-bus travels from Whitman Plaza to Rising Sun Avenue at Olney Avenue or Fern Rock Transportation Center, and serving South Philadelphia and Northern Liberties.
The D.A.’s office has charged Acevedo, Jr. with aggravated assault, violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, possession of an instrument of crime, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Philadelphia police said he is prohibited from owning a gun due to a 2018 gun violation-conviction in Bucks County and a 2019 drug-possession-conviction in Philadelphia.
Acedevo, Jr. was arrested August 8, following the approval of an arrest warrant on August 2nd.
District Attorney Larry Krasner praised SEPTA’s investigative work which includes examining “high-quality surveillance camera footage pulled from SEPTA facilities” resulting in “the timely identification and apprehension of a criminal defendant.”
The Route 57 bus incident in July was one of several incidents of violence or near violence on SEPTA buses in the last year. On May 17, a group of five juveniles boarded the number 33 bus at 21st and Diamond Streets, around noon. One of the young men hit a passenger with a firearm causing the gun to go off, shooting two 18-year-old teen passengers in the legs. And last spring, Randy Mills, 15, was killed after he got into an argument with another passenger on the 23 bus near the 5200 block of Germantown and Bringhurst Streets. And 35-year-old Quinzel Kane was saved by the asthma inhaler in his pocket, when he was shot on the 56 bus as the Frankford bus neared Church Street.
“While reported incidents of crime on SEPTA represent a tiny fraction of all reported crimes in Philly,” said Krasner, “we cannot tolerate violent behaviors that threaten the safety and comfort of transit workers and the riders who depend on SEPTA for transportation throughout the greater Philadelphia region.”
Krasner noted that reported crime on SEPTA represents less than 1% of all-reported incidents of crime in Philadelphia, and said that the D.A.’s Office will continue to collaborate with SEPTA police, as needed.
“If you are thinking about committing a violent crime on SEPTA, this is your notice,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “ You will be on camera—we have over 30,000 cameras on vehicles and in stations—and SEPTA Police will work tirelessly to bring you to justice,” added Richards.
At least 36 people have died in the Lahaina fire in Hawaii, Maui County wrote in a statement posted to the county website Wednesday evening. Wildfires have destroyed or damaged more than 200 structures and forced thousands to evacuate. (Aug. 10)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.