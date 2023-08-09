septa

Heriberto Acevedo, 33, charged in a July shooting while exiting a SEPTA bus. Photo: Courtesy SEPTA.

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Heriberto Acevedo, Jr., 33, will face criminal charges for a July 14th shooting on the 57 bus near Front and Luzerne Streets, according to SEPTA police and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

SEPTA police investigations concluded that Acevedo was the shooter who almost shot a 52-year-old female bus driver last month. Acevedo, who is homeless, according to Philadelphia police, shot at the driver as he exited the bus and after the driver insisted he pay bus fare. SEPTA surveillance video shows the shooter aiming at the bus -- and just missing the driver and instead hitting the plexi-glass partition that protects bus operators. No passengers were injured.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

