WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris saluted more than a thousand U.S. college athletes from championship teams who gathered Monday at the White House South Lawn, saying that sports have a “very special way of bringing people together.”
President Joe Biden had been scheduled to greet the athletes, but he had a root canal and was unable to attend the outdoor event on an overcast morning.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre minimized the significance of the procedure at the Monday afternoon news briefing. She called it “routine” and said Biden is feeling “just fine.” She declined to say what caused Biden’s dental pain and led to the root canal.
“I am certainly not a dentist by any means,” Jean Pierre said. “As far as the health of the president’s teeth, I cannot speak to that.”
More than 15 million root canals are completed each year, according to the American Association of Endodontists.
Harris took over the event with the athletes, the first of its kind assembly comes as collegiate sports have increasingly spilled into the political arena.
There was the recent drama over the champion women’s basketball team from Louisiana State University going to the White House after first lady, Jill Biden, suggested that the runners-up from the University of Iowa should also come. The LSU team ultimately went to the White House despite initial resistance from star Angel Reese who said the team should visit former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, instead. Collegiate sports have also faced questions about the participation of transgender athletes.
The focus on Monday was on the role that athletes play in U.S. society as role models.
“You inspire so many across our country, people you may never meet,” Harris said. “You remind all of us of what we can achieve.”
The event included 47 teams from 19 different sports, though there was one notable exception. The University of Georgia Bulldogs football team declined to attend the event because the date was “not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year.”
The championship teams spanned the NCAA divisions that include large universities and smaller colleges. There was the women’s bowling team from Vanderbilt University, the men’s ice hockey team from Hobart College, the Wellesley College rowing team, the men’s gymnastics and women’s water polo teams from Stanford University, among others.
Although Biden’s root canal upended his schedule for the day, his personal physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo released by the White House that he reported the pain in his lower right premolar on Sunday. The president had an initial root canal that day, and he “tolerated the procedure well” with no complications, O’Connor said.
On Monday morning, Biden had “further discomfort” in his mouth, which O’Connor said was expected. An endodontal specialty team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center completed Biden’s root canal at the White House.
The White House said Biden was not placed under anesthesia for the procedure, which meant there was no need to invoke the 25th Amendment and have Vice President Kamala Harris serve as acting president.
Biden had been scheduled to appear at College Athlete Day on the South Lawn at the White House, which welcomes NCAA champions from various men’s and women’s sports from the 2022-2023 season. Harris attended in Biden’s place.
The White House moved two other events that were on Biden’s schedule to Tuesday — a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and a reception for chiefs of mission at the White House.
