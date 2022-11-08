Democrat Josh Shapiro will become Pennsylvania’s next governor after defeating an ultra-conservative loyalist of former President Donald Trump in a race largely defined by the future of abortion rights in the state, NBC News projects.
Shapiro’s victory is a pivotal win for Democrats in Pennsylvania. The veto pen of outgoing, term-limited Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has kept the Republican-controlled state legislature from passing laws that forward conservative priorities stricter abortion restrictions and looser gun laws.
During the race, Shapiro fashioned himself an unabashed supporter of reproductive rights, vowing to protect abortion in Pennsylvania at a time when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the federal right to the procedure.
For the full story, visit NBCPhiladelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.