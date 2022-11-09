Democrat John Fetterman has won the race to be Pennsylvania’s next U.S. Senator after a closely watched election with national implications, NBC News projected early Wednesday morning.
Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, defeated Republican challenger Mehmet Oz, a heart surgeon and longtime television personality. At times early in the cycle, it seemed Fetterman would run away with the election after handily defeating his primary opponents, but Oz tightened the race, attacking Fetterman as soft on crime and relentlessly questioning whether his Democratic counterpart was fit to serve after he suffered a stroke in May.
“I had a stroke. He’s never let me forget that,” Fetterman said during the candidates’ only debate last month.
Despite some difficulty speaking at times, health experts have said Fetterman is recovering remarkably well, and noted the difference between stroke survivors’ difficulty communicating and their cognitive capabilities.
For the full story, visit NBCPhiladelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.