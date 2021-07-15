The State of Black America report honed in on three pandemics — the economic collapse, health inequities and structural racism in policing.
- The report found that the plight of the unbanked and underbanked was exacerbated by the pandemic. Close to 17% of Black households and 14% of Hispanic American families lacked basic financial services compared with 3% of white households in 2017, according to the FDIC.
- The report indicated that a smaller percentage of the Black population has received the coronavirus vaccine. Burdens such as lack of high-speed internet access and a dearth of health-care facilities in Black neighborhoods contributed more to the vaccine racial gap than hesitancy.
- The report found that overpolicing of Black communities does not uncover more crimes; fair police departments exercise fairer policing; and police encounters with boys are associated with more crime among those boys, not less.
