Tuesday was recognized as National Night Out, a day intended to enhance the relationship between communities and law enforcement.
The event was the first of many being held in an effort to stop violence and create a safer city, promoting police and community partnerships. Some municipalities are observing National Night Out on Wednesday.
The first Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states, according to the National Association of Town Watch (NATW). Now, as many as 38 million people participate every year.
The event is designed to heighten crime-prevention awareness, generate support for local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are fighting back, according to organizers.
