Facebook plans ‘metaverse’ with 10,000 EU hires
Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and the social platform gaining more control over people’s online lives.
The company said in a blog post Sunday that workers will help build “the metaverse,” essentially a massive virtual world accessed in real time by millions of people using avatars to hold virtual meetings or buy virtual land, clothing or other digital assets, often paying with cryptocurrencies.
Facebook’s recruiters are targeting Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands and Ireland for the hiring drive. The company as of June reported having more than 63,000 employees worldwide, up 21% from the same time last year.
Yet Facebook faces antitrust crackdowns, testimony of whistleblowers and concerns about how it handles vaccine and political misinformation. Additionally, many predicted breakthroughs such as taking virtual vacations with faraway loved ones improving an apartment virtually have not yet materialized.
Strikers protest security after kidnappings
The usually chaotic streets of Haiti’s capital were quiet and largely empty Monday as thousands of workers angry about the nation’s lack of security went on strike in protest two days after 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group were abducted by a violent gang.
American officials including the FBI were working with Haitian authorities to try to secure the release of the 12 adults and five children connected with the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries who disappeared Saturday while on a trip to visit an orphanage.
It was the largest reported kidnapping of its kind in recent years.Haitian police told The Associated Press that the abduction was carried out by the 400 Mawozo gang, a group with a long record of killings, kidnappings and extortion.
As authorities sought the release of the 16 Americans and one Canadian, the strike led by local unions stopped public transportation and closed business and schools. “The population cannot take it any more,” said Holin Alexis, a moto taxi driver who joined the strike.
Afghan Taliban’s victory boosts Pakistan’s radicals
In Pakistan’s rugged tribal regions along the border with Afghanistan, a quiet and persistent warning is circulating: The Taliban are returning.
Pakistan’s own Taliban movement, which had in years past waged a violent campaign against the Islamabad government, has been emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan.
They seem to be preparing to retake control of the tribal regions that they lost nearly seven years ago in a major operation by Pakistan’s military. Pakistani Taliban are already increasing their influence. Local contractors report Taliban-imposed surcharges on every contract and the killing of those who defy them.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
