Trump plans to launch social media network
Banished from Twitter and Facebook, former president Donald Trump is setting out — again — to create a platform where he can communicate easily with his base and the rest of the world.
Trump announced late Wednesday that his company, Trump Media and Technology Group, would be launching a new social media platform called Truth Social. The media company and platform were created, Trump said in a statement, to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”
“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” he said. “This is unacceptable.”
The site was briefly accessible to the public on Wednesday night, allowing people to create accounts and claim usernames. One account under the handle “donaldjtrump” posted a photo of a pig defecating.
Ruling: Afghan militant held in Gitmo illegally
A federal judge has found that a former Afghan militant has been held unlawfully at the Guantánamo Bay detention camp, the first time in 10 years that a detainee has won such a case against the U.S. government, his lawyers said.
U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta in Washington this week entered a final order and two classified opinions in the case of Asadullah Haroon Gul. One opinion granted Gul’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus after finding he was not part of al-Qaeda, but another found that the end of hostilities in Afghanistan did not merit his immediate release.
The government could appeal the order.
Suspect in MP’s killing may be tied to ISIS
British prosecutors told a court in Westminster that a man charged with the killing of a member of Parliament had been planning similar attacks for years and that he had considered himself affiliated with the Islamic State.
Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old man from London, has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism, the Crown Prosecution Service announced before his court appearance on Thursday.
David Amess, 69, a long-serving British lawmaker, was stabbed to death Friday while meeting with constituents in a local church annex in Southend, Essex. Authorities arrested Ali shortly afterward and held him for questioning in London under Britain’s Terrorism Act. Appearing in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon, Ali only spoke to confirm his name, age and address. He did not enter a plea.
“Ali considered himself affiliated to [the] Islamic State,” prosecutor James Cable told the court, Reuters reported. Earlier in the day, the Crown Prosecution Service told reporters that the crime “has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations.”
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.