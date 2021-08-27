Kidnapped Nigerian
students released in wavesAuthorities in northern Nigeria announced three separate groups of kidnapped students were freed within a 24-hour period, prompting speculation late Friday that large ransoms had been paid to the gunmen blamed for a spate of recent abductions.
Among those now free are some of the youngest children ever taken hostage in Nigeria, a group of 90 pupils who had spent three months in captivity. Hours after those youngsters were brought to the Niger state capital, police in Zamfara state said that 15 older students also had been freed there.
Then late Friday, word came of a third hostage liberation in Kaduna state. Thirty-two more of the students taken from a Baptist high school in early July also had been freed, according to the Rev. Joseph Hayab, of the Christian Association of Nigeria.
The wave of releases comes after more than 1,000 students have been kidnapped since December, according to an AP tally. Authorities have said bandits are behind the latest kidnappings for ransom.
Maryland court reviewing
teen sniper’s life terms
Maryland’s highest court has agreed to take up the case of Lee Boyd Malvo, who is serving life in prison for his role in the 2002 sniper spree that that left 10 people dead and three wounded in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
Malvo’s lawyers argue that his punishment goes against a 2012 Supreme Court ruling barring mandatory life sentences without parole for juvenile offenders and Malvo should benefit from Maryland’s new law enabling prisoners convicted as juveniles to seek release once they’ve served at least 20 years. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad embarked on a killing spree. Muhammad was executed in 2009
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
The state Court of Appeals granted a “bypass” review in Malvo’s case, news outlets report. The order issued Wednesday scheduled oral arguments to begin in January.
