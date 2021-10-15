Prosecutors: Cop told rioter to hide evidence
A U.S. Capitol Police officer has been indicted on obstruction of justice charges after prosecutors say he helped to hide evidence of a rioter's involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The officer, Michael A. Riley, is accused of tipping off someone who participated in the riot by telling them to remove posts from Facebook that had showed the person inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, according to court documents.
Riley, 50, has been a Capitol Police officer for about 25 years. His indictment said he sent messages the rioter identifying himself as a police officer who "agrees with your political stance."
Riley's attorney did not immediately respond to a reporter's message seeking comment.
British lawmaker dies after stabbing
A long-serving British lawmaker from the Conservative Party died after being stabbed multiple times in an attack Friday while meeting with constituents in a church building in his home district.
Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered. No motive was offered. Police did not reveal the man's identity. The counterterrorism division of London's Metropolitan Police force is leading the investigation into the killing.
David Amess, 69, is the second British lawmaker since 2016 to be killed while meeting constituents, raising calls for increased security for parlamentarians. On social media, many wondered whether a more partisan England is more prone to this kind of violence. Other lawmakers have been physically attacked and many screamed at and harassed while entering or exiting Westminster Palace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.