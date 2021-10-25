Six hurt, two fatally in Idaho mall shooting
A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said.
At a news conference, authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The majority of the mall has been cleared, but police were still looking for any additional victims.
Police didn’t release any other information about the victims or the suspect, saying the investigation was ongoing.
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said the shooting was reported to law enforcement about 1:50 p.m. on Monday — including a report that one person was “shot and down” at that time.
Conservatives launch new education group
A new organization calling itself a nonpartisan school board association is headed by Republican activists, including the first vice chair and treasurer of the Republican Party of Arizona, and the daughter of the chairwoman.
The Arizona Coalition of School Board Members was launched Oct. 12 as an alternative to the Arizona School Boards Association, with the goal of fostering “a public education environment in Arizona that prioritizes freedom in education, parental rights and educational excellence,” the Arizona Capitol Times reported.
“While each school board is all but required to join a school board association, they’ve been forced to rely on the monopoly of one association for all of their policy guidance and training, the coalition’s video said. “It is time for that to change.”
Currently, every school district in Arizona is a member of the Arizona School Boards Association. But some parents and conservative groups have voiced opposition to ASBA in recent years due to the organization’s position on issues like Empowerment Scholarship Accounts and, more recently, “critical race theory” and the handling of COVID-19.
2,000 migrants walk through southern Mexico
A group of about 2,000 mainly Central American migrants continued their mass trek from the southern Mexico city of Tapachula on Sunday, reaching a town about 16 miles away.
Migrants started out before dawn to avoid the burning heat. Mostly from Honduras and El Salvador, many were accompanied by small children. By midday on the second day of their march, they reached the town of Huehuetan, in southern Chiapas state.
Unlike previous marches, the one that started Saturday from Tapachula did not include as many Haitian migrants, thousands of whom reached the U.S. border around Del Rio, Texas, in September.
Tens of thousands of migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti have been waiting in Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, for refugee or asylum papers that might allow them to travel, but have grown tired of delays in the process.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
