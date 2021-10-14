Biden, Pope Francis to meet this month
President Joe Biden is set to meet Pope Francis when he visits the Vatican later this month as part of a five-day swing through Italy and the U.K. for global economic and climate change meetings.
Biden plans to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the climate crisis and poverty during his meeting with the pope, according to the White House. The meeting will take place on Oct. 29, and Biden will then attend a two-day summit of G-20 leaders in Rome, before heading to Glasgow, Scotland for the U.N. climate conference known as COP26.
Biden, who is Roman Catholic, often speaks of his faith in public and attends Mass every weekend. But his political views, including his support for gay marriage and abortion rights, have at times put him at odds with Catholic doctrine and brought controversy and criticism from some leaders of the Catholic church.
First lady Jill Biden will join her husband for his meeting with the pope.
Africa detecting just 1 in 7 COVID cases
Only one in seven COVID-19 infections in Africa are being detected, meaning the continent’s estimated infection level may be 59 million people, according to a new study by the World Health Organization.
“With limited testing, we’re still flying blind in far too many communities in Africa,” said Matshidiso Moeti, regional director for the WHO in Africa in a press briefing Thursday.
To get more accurate numbers of infections and to better curb transmission, the U.N. plans to increase rapid diagnostic testing in eight African countries with the goal of testing 7 million people in the next year. The initiative is a “radically” new approach that shifts from passive to active surveillance by working with communities, said Moeti.
Norway mourns bow-and-arrow victims
Many Norwegians recall it all too well: politicians, residents and Norway’s royal family together mourning an act of home-grown mass violence that profoundly shook a Scandinavian nation where such tragedies are rare.
A bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and wounded three in a quiet town Wednesday brought immediate comparisons with a terror attack a decade and three months earlier that still ranks as Norway’s worst peacetime act of slaughter.
It was only in July that church bells rang across the country as people gathered to mark the 10th anniversary of the day right-wing extremist Anders Breivik killed eight people by bombing government buildings in the capital, Oslo, and another 69 by opening fire at a youth camp on the island of Utoya.
On Thursday, flags flying at half-staff on all public buildings and candles flickering on the steps of Kongsberg Church recalled Breivik’s rampage and bore quiet witness to the still unfathomable events that unfolded over 30 minutes the night before.
“What no one thought could happen has happened. A horrific violent incident has hit our town,” the Kongsberg’s leaders said on the municipal website.
—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services
