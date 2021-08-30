California prison ordered to cut population by half
San Quentin, California’s oldest prison, has been ordered to reduce its population by half to allow for proper spacing to limit COVID-19 infections.
The 1st District Court of Appeal in California wrote that the state prison system had shown “deliberate indifference” to the safety and health of San Quentin’s inmates by taking inadequate steps to protect them from the coronavirus. The lack of urgency exhibited by officials, the court wrote, was “morally indefensible and constitutionally untenable.”
This means the prison must either release or move nearly 1,500 inmates.
In a statement Wednesday, a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman said the prison system had done its best to manage an unprecedented crisis including releasing over 21,000 inmates.
Prison employees removed after inmate’s death
Ohio’s correctional agency terminated seven employees Friday after officials say prison guards used excessive and unjustified force against a Black inmate before he died in custody in February.
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction sent a notice of removal to five corrections officers, a supervisor and a licensed nurse following an investigation into the in-custody death of 55-year-old Michael McDaniel.
Security footage released by the agency in July showed McDaniel collapsing on his own and being taken down to the floor by prison guards at least 16 times before he died at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, a Columbus suburb, on Feb. 6.
“We’re responsible for what happened in that video,” director Annette Chambers-Smith told reporters in July, after releasing surveillance footage of the incident. “There is no question about that.”
China slams U.S. report on origins of virus
Beijing rolled out a multipronged attack on U.S. intelligence agencies on Wednesday after President Joe Biden received a long-anticipated intelligence report that is reported to be inconclusive about the origins of the novel coronavirus.
China Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused the United States of using coronavirus origin-tracing to suppress other countries, and called the report political instead of scientific. He also pushed back against criticism from U.S. officials that China has obstructed international efforts to get information about the earliest days of the pandemic.
“The United States says it lacks information from China,” Wang said at the ministry’s daily news conference, according to the state-run China News service. “I can tell the United States that this is just an excuse to cover up the failure of its intelligence in origin tracing.”
Coronavirus’s origins have been debated pratically since it began, with no direct proof for theories and prominent scientists backing different stances. However, China’s response this week seemed largely pre-planned for worst-case scenarios of what the U.S. report might say.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
