Virginia House joins Senate in voting to end death penalty
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia moved another step closer to ending capital punishment on Friday when the state House joined the Senate in voting to abolish the death penalty.
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam supports the legislation, which would make Virginia the 23rd state to stop executions. Virginia has put more people to death over its centuries-long history than any other state.
“Today, our Commonwealth took a historic step in making our criminal justice system more just,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said in a statement. “The repeal of capital punishment in Virginia takes our Commonwealth out of the business of determining life and death and ends a practice that a majority of Virginia oppose.”
The bill passed on a 57-41 vote. The vote fell mostly along party lines, but three Republicans joined with all Democrats but one in voting for passage.
China granted WHO team full access in Wuhan
WUHAN, China — A member of the World Health Organization expert team investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan says the Chinese side granted full access to all sites and personnel they requested — a level of openness that even he hadn’t expected.
Peter Daszak told The Associated Press on Friday that team members had submitted a deeply considered list of places and people to include in their investigation and that no objections were raised.
“We were asked where we wanted to go. We gave our hosts a list ... and you can see from where we’ve been, we’ve been to all the key places,” Daszak said.
Daszak said the team has now concluded site visits and will spend the next few days trolling through data and consulting with Chinese experts before presenting a summary of their findings at a news briefing prior to their departure on Wednesday.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
