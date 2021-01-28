Ohio police chief forced out in wake of Andre Hill killing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The police chief of Ohio’s capital and largest city was forced out Thursday after the mayor who hired him said he’d lost confidence in the chief’s ability to make needed changes to the department, weeks after the police killing of Andre Hill.
The removal of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther comes amid a larger community debate over the shootings of several Black children and men by police and heavy-handed police tactics during last year’s protests over police brutality and racial injustice.
“It became clear to me that Chief Quinlan could not successfully implement the reform and change I expect and that the community demands,” Ginther said in a statement.
In late December, Columbus officer Adam Coy was fired after shooting Hill three days before Christmas as Hill walked out of a garage holding a cellphone. Anger over the killing grew as bodycam video showed that multiple responding officers failed to help Hill as he lay moaning on a garage floor.
Liquid nitrogen leak kills 6 at Georgia poultry plant
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant killed six people Thursday and sent 11 others to the hospital, officials said.
At least three of those injured at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville were reported in critical condition.
Foundation Food Group Vice President for Human Resources Nicholas Ancrum called the leak a tragic accident and said early indications are that a nitrogen line ruptured in the facility.
Poultry plants rely on refrigeration systems that can include liquid nitrogen. When leaked into the air, liquid nitrogen vaporizes into an odorless gas that’s capable of displacing oxygen. That means leaks in enclosed spaces can become deadly.
N.Y. data show nursing home deaths undercounted
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration confirmed Thursday that thousands more nursing home residents died of COVID-19 than the state’s official tallies had previously acknowledged, dealing a potential blow to his image as a pandemic hero.
The surprise development, after months of the state refusing to divulge its true numbers, showed that at least 12,743 long-term care residents died of the virus, far greater than the official tally of 8,727, and by some measures the highest such toll in the nation.
Those numbers are generally consistent with a report released just hours earlier by Attorney General Letitia James charging that the nursing home death count could be off by about 50%, largely because New York is one of the only states to count just those who died on facility grounds, not those who later died in the hospital.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
