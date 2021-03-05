Trump State Department aide charged in Capitol riot
A former State Department aide in President Donald Trump’s administration has been charged with participating in the deadly siege at the Capitol and assaulting officers who were trying to guard the building, court papers show.
It’s the first known case to be brought against a Trump appointee in the Jan. 6 insurrection, which led to Trump’s historic second impeachment.
Federico Klein, who also worked for Trump’s 2016 campaign, was seen wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat amid the throng of people in a tunnel trying to force their way into the Capitol on Jan. 6, the papers say. Klein pushed his way toward the doors, where, authorities say, “he physically and verbally engaged” with officers trying to keep the mob back.
Klein was arrested Thursday in Virginia and faces charges including obstructing Congress and assaulting officers using a dangerous weapon.
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was tricked onto plane, into arrest
KIGALI, Rwanda — A key piece of the mystery around the arrest of the man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” became clear Friday when a pastor told a Rwandan court he worked with someone from the Rwanda Investigation Bureau to trick him onto a private plane from Dubai.
The pastor, Constantin Niyomwungere, alleged that Paul Rusesabagina, who now faces terror-related charges, had acknowledged that rebels backed by his opposition platform had killed Rwandans.
“Myself, the pilot and cabin crew knew we were coming to [the Rwandan capital] Kigali. The only person who didn’t know where we were headed was Paul,” Niyomwungere said.
The 66-year-old Rusesabagina, once praised for saving hundreds of ethnic Tutsis from Rwanda’s 1994 genocide while a hotel manager, now faces nine charges including the formation of an irregular armed group and murder, abduction and armed robbery as an act of terrorism.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
