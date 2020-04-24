Georgia officials investigate racist text to Atlanta mayor
ATLANTA — Georgia officials are investigating a racist text received by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Attorney General Chris Carr directed his office’s prosecution division to investigate who sent the text, spokeswoman Katie Byrd said Friday.
Bottoms on Wednesday tweeted that she got a text to her personal cellphone addressing her by a racial slur and telling her “Just shut up and RE-OPEN ATLANTA.”
Bottoms, an African American Democrat, has been an outspoken critic of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to allow some businesses to resume operations after he earlier shut them by executive order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“With my daughter looking over my shoulder, I received this message on my phone. I pray for you,” Bottoms tweeted, going on to paraphrase a quote from Martin Luther King. Jr. that nothing is more dangerous than “conscientious stupidity or sincere ignorance.”
Germany condemns disruption of memorial
BERLIN — The German government has condemned an anti-Semitic incident that took place during an online Holocaust memorial event organized by the Israeli Embassy in Berlin.
Unknown persons interrupted the Zoom meeting with Holocaust survivor Zvi Herschel late Monday by shouting anti-Semitic slogans and displaying pictures of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Berlin police confirmed that a criminal investigation has been opened.
German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters Wednesday that the incident was “a disgrace, a despicable act.”
Seibert said the government expressed its deep regret to the embassy and to Herschel, who lost most of his family in the Holocaust. Herschel, who was born in 1942 in the German-occupied Netherlands, survived after being taken in by a Dutch Protestant family.
Israel marked Holocaust Memorial Day on Tuesday.
— Compiled from Tribune wire services
