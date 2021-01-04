Bid to cut health costs by 3 corporate giants is over

INDIANAPOLIS — A health care venture conceived by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan to attack soaring costs is dissolving.

Haven, which was formed in 2018 by the three U.S. corporate giants, will cease operations by the end of February, a company spokeswoman said Monday. She gave no reason for the dissolution of the venture.

The independent company was created to focus on improving the care delivered to employees of those businesses while doing a better job of managing the expense.

But benefits experts expected any plans developed by Haven to become widely adopted by other companies if they proved effective in controlling costs.

But the Boson-based venture has been largely silent since naming a high-profile CEO — Harvard professor, author and surgeon Dr. Atul Gawande — and then announcing its name in 2019. Gawande departed last May.

Iran starts 20% uranium enrichment, seizes ship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran began enriching uranium Monday to levels unseen since its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and also seized a South Korean-flagged tanker near the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a double-barreled challenge to the West that further raised Mideast tensions.

Both decisions appeared aimed at increasing Tehran’s leverage in the waning days in office for President Donald Trump, whose unilateral withdrawal from the atomic accord in 2018 began a series of escalating incidents.

Increasing enrichment at its underground Fordo facility puts Tehran a technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%, while also pressuring President-elect Joe Biden to quickly negotiate.

Iran’s seizure of the MT Hankuk Chemi comes as a South Korean diplomat was due to travel to the Islamic Republic to discuss the release of billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen in Seoul.

Jihadists in Niger kill at least 100 civilians

DAKAR, Senegal — More than 100 civilians were killed in Niger over the weekend by extremists who attacked two villages, as insurgent violence mounts in the West African nation.

The attacks on the western villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye took place on the same day that Niger announced that presidential elections would go to a second round on Feb. 21.

Niger’s Prime Minister Brigi Rafini visited the two villages Sunday. “We came to provide moral support and present the condolences of the president of the republic, the government and the entire Niger nation,” he said.

The villages in the insecure Tillaberi region were attacked Saturday after residents killed two rebel fighters, local officials said.

The attacks are among the deadliest in Niger and come on the heels of several others, including one by the Islamic State West Africa Province in the Diffa region a few weeks ago in which dozens of people were killed.

