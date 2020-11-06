Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in a shooting early Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded, state investigators said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. “Once there, two men approached the group in the parking lot, and the two groups of men started to argue with each other. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups.”

The GBI said on- and off-duty Atlanta police officers responded and one of each fired shots.

The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement that its officers did not kill the rapper, who was 26.

Last month, King Von released his album “Welcome to O-Block,” a nod to an area on Chicago’s South Side where he was raised. The album featured appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Polo G and Lil Durk.

Guatemala digs through landslide; 100 feared buried

PURULHA, Guatemala — Guatemalan search brigades pulled the first bodies Friday from a massive rain-fueled landslide where at least 100 people are believed to be entombed, as the remains of Hurricane Eta moved across Caribbean waters, strengthening en route to Cuba.

Landslides and flooding caused by Eta, now a tropical depression, that claimed dozens of lives from Mexico to Panama.

In southern Mexico, across the border from Guatemala, 19 people died as heavy rains attributed to Eta caused mudslides and swelled streams and rivers, a Chiapas official said.

The worst incident occurred in the mountain township of Chenalho, where 10 people were swept away by a rain-swollen stream; their bodies were later found downstream.

In Guatemala, the first army brigade reached a massive landslide Friday morning in the central mountains where an estimated 150 homes were buried Thursday.

