Hard-luck Maryland town gets a $731.1 M Powerball win
LONACONING, Md. — The latest jackpot-winning Powerball ticket, worth $731.1 million, was sold in a struggling coal mining town whose biggest previous claim to fame was being the hometown of baseball Hall of Famer Lefty Grove.
Someone bought it at Coney Market, a convenience store in the Allegany County town of Lonaconing, the Maryland Lottery announced Thursday. The store will get a $100,000 bonus for selling the ticket to the fifth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
It had been more than four months since anyone won the Powerball, allowing the game’s jackpot to grow so large. An even larger Mega Millions jackpot will be up for grabs Friday night.
Just who will collect the Powerball prize may never be known: Maryland is one of the states that allow winners to remain anonymous.
But keeping quiet about such a huge windfall could prove difficult if the ticket was bought by a local. Lonaconing (pronounced LOH-nah-koh-ning) is a town of about 300 families that’s well off the beaten track, with a poverty rate of more than 22 percent.
Uganda faces pressure to end Bobi Wine’s house arrest
KAMPALA, Uganda — Calls grew Thursday for Ugandan authorities to free opposition presidential challenger Bobi Wine from house arrest a week after the country’s longtime president won a sixth term in a disputed election.
A judge will rule next week on a petition by Wine’s attorneys seeking an end to the deployment of soldiers outside his property on the outskirts of the capital, Kampala. Wine says he has been detained there for eight days.
Authorities say Wine can only leave his home under military escort because his presence in public allegedly threatens public safety.
The European Union in a statement has urged authorities to respect “the free movement of all political actors and their supporters.”
While lawyers argued for Wine’s freedom, President Yoweri Museveni was making a triumphant return to Kampala from his country estate, with stopovers where he waved at cheering crowds.
Museveni won the Jan. 14 election with 58% of the vote while Wine had 34%, according to official results. Wine insists he won.
Canada’s governor general out after harassment report
TORONTO — Canada’s governor general, Julie Payette, resigned Thursday following an independent review of workplace harassment allegations.
The governor general is the representative of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, and holds a mostly ceremonial and symbolic position.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Payette, a former astronaut, to the role in 2017.
His office hired an independent consulting firm last September to investigate after the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported on a toxic work place environment.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
The CBC reports alleged that Payette belittled and publicly humiliated employees, reducing some to tears or prompting them to quit.
