Officer dies after being shot in patrol car
A Baltimore police officer has died after being removed from life support one week after she was shot while sitting in her patrol car.
The Baltimore Police Department said Thursday that Officer Keona Holley’s health had been deteriorating in recent days and the family made the difficult decision to end life support. She died shortly thereafter.
Two men — Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32 — have been arrested and charged in her shooting, and a second shooting soon afterward that left a man dead.
Holley, 39. was on duty in her patrol car when she was shot about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 16 in southern Baltimore.
After Holley’s shooting, police allege the two men went to a southwest Baltimore neighborhood about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away and shot and killed 38-year-old Justin Johnson.
It’s not clear what prompted the shootings.
Games on screens in moving cars to halt
Under pressure from U.S. auto safety regulators, Tesla has agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while its vehicles are moving.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the company will send out a software update over the Internet so the function called “Passenger Play” will be locked and won’t work while vehicles are in motion. The agency said that the feature could distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash
The move comes one day after the agency announced it would open a formal investigation into distracted driving concerns about Tesla’s video games, some of which could be played while cars are being driven.
An agency spokeswoman said in a statement Thursday that the change came after regulators discussed concerns about the system with Tesla. The first update went out Wednesday as part of Tesla’s holiday software release, and the rest of the vehicles should get it today.
The statement says NHTSA regularly talks about infotainment screens with all automakers. A message was left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.
Trump becomes vaccine advocate, base boosFormer president Donald Trump has repeatedly promoted vaccines and boosters to his supporters in recent days, continuing to do so even after being booed for it.
In August, Trump called extra vaccine doses a “moneymaking operation,” and in September he said that he “probably” would not get a booster. He also did not make public that he had received his first two doses during his presidency. But this week he became a vocal advocate for the shots — while maintaining an opposition to vaccine mandates.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
On Sunday, during an event with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, Trump revealed to a crowd of supporters that he had gotten a booster shot. He was immediately booed, but the former president told his supporters to knock it off.
“Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t,” Trump scolded, waving his hand dismissively.
“If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t be forced to take it — no mandates,” Trump said. “But take credit, because we saved tens of millions of lives.”
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.