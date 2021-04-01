The Philadelphia Tribune honored prominent Philadelphians and institutions at the Christopher J. Perry/Carter G. Woodson Black History Awards on Thursday. Normally a big luncheon full of the city’s movers and shakers is held at the prestigious Union League, but thanks to the pandemic the ann…
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- Couple opens first Black-owned bakery at Reading Terminal
- Local Black-owned brewery debuts its first beers
- Coard: If more Blacks buy arms, gun control will pass
- West Philadelphia businesses prepare for potential civil unrest from trial over George Floyd's killing
- Tips to Be Fit: Ways to freeze almost any food
- Democratic City Committee snubs Krasner by declining to endorse him in district attorney primary
- Man shot to death in food court inside Philadelphia mall
- Church of the Week: Macedonia Baptist Church helps feed families' souls
- Betty Sherlane Chew, former lab technician, dies at 84
- City launches 'Vax Up, Philly!' to combat COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium marks significant milestone (1)
- Sisterly Love Food Fair is back in time for Women's History Month (1)
- Emma Chappell, founder of United Bank of Philadelphia, dies at 80 (1)
- In Mississippi, small-town bluesman keeps aging music alive (1)
- Mumia Abu-Jamal tests positive for COVID-19, lawyer says (1)
- The Mann connects West Philadelphia students to the music industry (1)
- 'The Fight of the Century': A divided US nation 50 years on (1)
- Clarence Page: Royals should take advantage of the diversity that Meghan and Harry bring (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.