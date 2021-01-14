Lawsuit: College program was human trafficking
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eleven students from Brazil and Chile have filed a federal lawsuit accusing a northwest Iowa community college, a recruitment company, a pet food manufacturer and a packaging company of human trafficking and involuntary servitude.
The lawsuit filed Monday in the Northern District of Iowa says Western Iowa Tech Community College and J&L Staffing, both in Sioux City, lured the students to Iowa in 2019 under a work- and study-based visa exchange program only to push them into factory jobs that had no educational value and were unrelated to the field of study.
The lawsuit says the students were paid significantly less than U.S. employees and some of their money was deducted from their paychecks to fund kickbacks to the college and staffing agency.
“Defendants collectively required plaintiffs to work under conditions that constituted involuntary servitude,” the lawsuit alleges. “Defendants took advantage of the natural isolation that occurred because plaintiffs were immigrants with limited English abilities.”
A spokeswoman for the community college denied the allegations, calling them “completely untrue, sensational, and offensive.”
Toyota to pay $180M for not reporting emissions defects
DETROIT — Toyota will pay $180 million to settle U.S. government allegations that it failed to report and fix pollution control defects in its vehicles for a decade.
The company also agreed in court to investigate future emissions-related defects quickly and report them to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in a timely manner.
“Toyota’s actions undermined the EPA’s self-disclosure system and likely led to delayed or avoided emissions-related recalls,” Audrey Strauss, the acting U.S. Attorney in Manhattan said Thursday in a statement.
The company was accused in a government lawsuit of delays in filing 78 emissions defect reports as required by the Clean Air Act. The reports covered millions of vehicles, and some of them were as many as eight years late, the statement said.
Jill Biden names director for military families program
WASHINGTON — Incoming first lady Jill Biden took a step Thursday toward fulfilling a promise to revive a program for military families that she and former first lady Michelle Obama once led.
Jill Biden named Rory Brosius as director of the program, known as Joining Forces. Brosius, 37, previously was deputy director of the program.
“Military families still need support,” Brosius told The Associated Press by telephone Thursday before joining Jill Biden at a virtual meeting with representatives of organizations that support military families.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
Michelle Obama and Jill Biden, as the wife of then-Vice President Joe Biden, launched Joining Forces in 2011 to encourage the public and the private sector to find ways big and small to support service members, veterans, their families and their caregivers. The program focused on education, employment and wellness.
