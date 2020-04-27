Milwaukee police find 5 dead in house
Police found five people shot to death Monday inside a Milwaukee home and arrested the man who dialed 911 to report the slayings, the city’s police chief said.
The police department received a call around 10:30 a.m. from a man who said his family was dead, Chief Alfonso Morales said during a brief news conference. When officers arrived at the house on the city’s north side they found five victims ranging in age from 14 to 41, the chief said.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters at the house that a baby was found alive in the house. Investigators believe the shooter decided to spare the infant.
Morales said investigators recovered a weapon and believe the shooter acted alone, adding that that there’s no threat to the public.
The Journal Sentinel, citing three unidentified police sources, reported the suspect was a 43-year-old Milwaukee man with a lengthy criminal record in Milwaukee County.
Maduro taps U.S. fugitive for major oil post
CARACAS, Venezuela — President Nicolás Maduro on Monday named a powerful ally sanctioned by the U.S. as a drug kingpin, along with a cousin of the late socialist leader Hugo Chávez, to revamp Venezuela’s oil industry amid massive gasoline shortages.
Tareck El Aissami was appointed oil minister and Asdrúbal Chávez tapped to head of state-run oil giant PDVSA. The appointments were published in the official gazette and announced on state television. The government has yet to comment.
Both positions were occupied until now by Gen. Manuel Quevedo, who during his 28-month tenure watched as oil production in the country sitting atop the world’s largest petroleum reserves collapsed by 65%.
The shakeup comes amid crashing global oil prices and it follows a two-decade collapse of crude production at Venezuela’s state-ruin oil firm, which today pumps an amount equal to 19% of levels seen when the late President Chávez took power in 1999. Critics blame rampant corruption and mismanagement.
Husband, wife of 73 years die within hours
MILWAUKEE — A husband and wife of 73 years who both tested positive for the coronavirus died within hours of each other at a Milwaukee hospital, where staff had moved their beds together in their final days so they could hold hands.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Wilford and Mary Kepler spent their final moments together just feet apart at Froedtert Hospital. They died April 18. Wilford Kepler, 94, died first. Mary Kepler, 92, died six hours later.
Although both tested positive for the coronavirus, Mary Kepler was the only one to die from it, according to the medical examiner.
Wilford Kepler’s cause of death was listed as a traumatic head injury after he fell on April 12.
In their final days together, they were able to communicate with their family via phone and video calls.
— Compiled from Tribune wire services
