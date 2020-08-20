Elderly whites protest for Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Unable to march in the streets, a group of white senior citizens staged a sit-in outside the home of Kentucky’s attorney general to demand justice for Breonna Taylor on Thursday.

One of them ended up getting arrested and six others were given citations, police said.

More than a dozen protesters gathered on the front lawn of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s suburban Louisville home. They sat in chairs they brought and held up signs that included: “Grannies for Breonna,” and “Listen to Your Elders, Black Lives Matter,” said 78-year-old protester Dotti Lockhart.

Feds to seek death sentence for Boston bomber

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department will seek to reinstate a death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man who was convicted of carrying out the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Attorney General William Barr said Thursday.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said the Justice Department would appeal the court’s ruling last month that tossed Tsarnaev’s death sentence and ordered a trial to determine whether he should be executed for the attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. Barr said the Justice Department would take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We will do whatever’s necessary,” Barr said. “We will take it up to the Supreme Court and we will continue to pursue the death penalty.”

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit court found in July that the judge who oversaw the 2015 trial did not adequately question potential jurors about what they had read or heard about the highly publicized case.

Uganda opposition leader says he won’t run

KAMPALA, Uganda — A longtime opposition leader in Uganda announced on Wednesday that he will not run against President Yoweri Museveni in polls scheduled for 2021, saying he will continue seeking democratic change by other means.

Kizza Besigye, 64, who has run for president since 2001 and rose to become the most formidable challenger to the long rule of Museveni, railed against “those rogues that control” Uganda.

“You must be very flexible. If you are fighting from this position and the enemy identifies where you are, they are going to concentrate the fire where you are,” he told scores of supporters at his party’s headquarters in Kampala, Uganda’s capital. “You must, therefore, never stay in one position for a long time. You change cover. They must not predict what you are doing or where you are.”

Armed police stood guard outside the gates as Besigye spoke, heightening fears of a confrontation with his supporters, many of whom expressed disappointment that he won’t be on the presidential ballot.

