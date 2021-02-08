Catholic schools in U.S. hit by sharp enrollment drop
NEW YORK — Enrollment in Roman Catholic schools in the United States dropped 6.4% from the previous academic year amid the pandemic and economic stresses — the largest single-year decline in at least five decades, Catholic education officials reported Monday.
Among the factors were the closure or consolidation of more than 200 schools and the difficulty for many parents of paying tuition fees that average more than $5,000 for grades K-8 and more than $10,000 for secondary schools, according to the National Catholic Educational Association.
John Reyes, the NCEA’s executive director for operational vitality, said the pandemic has been an “accelerant” for longstanding challenges facing Catholic education.
Between the 2019-2020 school year and the current year, nationwide enrollment dropped by 110,000 to about 1.6 million students. Back in the 1960s, enrollment was more than 5 million.
Alabama U.S. Sen. Shelby says he won’t seek a 7th term
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — U.S. Sen. Richard C. Shelby, the Senate’s fourth most senior member and a force in Alabama and national politics for more than four decades, announced Monday that he will not seek a seventh term in office.
The 86-year-old Republican has spent more than 40 years in Washington, serving first in the House and then the Senate, where he developed a reputation for using his clout and savvy to direct billions of dollars in projects back to his home state of Alabama.
Shelby is the fourth Senate Republican to announce his retirement, following Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Richard Burr of North Carolina.
“For everything, there is a season,” Shelby said in a statement announcing he won’t seek reelection.
While Shelby has amassed a far right conservative voting record, the measured Republican senator has not embraced the bombastic populist style of some Republicans.
Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Electric automaker Tesla said Monday that it has invested around $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for its high-end vehicles soon.
The price of Bitcoin soared 15.4% to around $44,500 Monday in reaction to Tesla’s announcement, according to CoinBase.
The California-based electric car maker headed by Elon Musk revealed the new strategy in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying its investment in digital currency and other “alternative reserve assets” may grow.
Bitcoin has drawn enthusiasts for its scarcity and security, but the volatile digital currency still is not widely used to pay for goods and services. It’s mostly been a store of value, like gold, with some limited merchants like Overstock accepting bitcoin for payment.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
