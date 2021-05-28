Mali military frees ousted civilian leaders amid outcry
DAKAR, Senegal — Mali’s two top civilian leaders, who were ousted in a military takeover this week, have been freed from army custody, a junta aide said, following a global outcry and fresh threats of sanctions from the West African nation’s allies.
Former interim president Bah Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane returned home early Thursday morning, ending three days of detention after soldiers arrested them in the country’s second coup d’etat in nine months.
Ndaw and Ouane officially resigned Wednesday while still in detention at an army base just north of the city — a step that analysts described as crucial to the men securing their freedom.
They had been tasked with steering Mali back toward democracy after mutinous soldiers overthrew the government last August. But the military official acting as vice president, Col. Assimi Goita — who led the 2020 toppling — accused them of sabotaging the transition when they unveiled a new cabinet Monday without his input.
USPS raises stamp price to
58 cents as service slows
The U.S. Postal Service is raising rates on letters, magazines and marketing missives as much as 6.9% this summer, sending the cost of a first-class stamp from 55 to 58 cents, as the agency leans into an expansive restructuring plan that codifies slower mail delivery and streamlines agency operations.
The rate structure announced Friday represents the latest installment of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s plan to erase a projected $160 billon in liabilities over the next decade. The agency has struggled for the better part of a year with inconsistent delivery service and soaring package volumes that have gridlocked its processing network. The Postal Service’s on-time delivery scores have not topped 90 percent since July 2020.
DeJoy’s 10-year “Delivering for America” plan, announced in March, calls for longer delivery windows, shorter post office hours and fewer staff.
