Black man beaten during Ga. traffic stop to be released

ATLANTA— A Black man captured on video being repeatedly punched by a white Georgia sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop was released from jail after being granted a signature bond by a judge.

Roderick Walker, 26, was released Thursday from the Atlanta area’s Fulton County Jail and will be required to wear an ankle monitor, county sheriff’s spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said.

Walker was beaten and arrested after sheriff’s deputies in nearby Clayton County, suspecting a broken taillight, pulled over a vehicle Walker was riding in last Friday, his attorney Shean Williams said previously.

Man of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame denied bail

KIGALI, Rwanda — A Rwandan court on Thursday denied bail to Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda,” saying the terrorism and other charges against him are serious and he should remain in detention for another 30 days.

Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen and U.S. permanent resident who has been a critic of President Paul Kagame, was charged this week with 13 offenses that also include financing terrorism, complicity in murder, recruiting child soldiers and forming a rebel group. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. It’s not clear when his trial will begin.

U.N. concerned about Burundi’s leader

JOHANNESBURG — A United Nations commission of inquiry on Burundi says it is “extremely concerned” that new President Evariste Ndayishimiye has appointed senior officials who face international sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the country’s 2015 political turmoil.

In a report released Thursday, the commission also said that targeted killings, intimidation and sexual assaults of both men and women were committed against opposition supporters ahead of the disputed May election in the East African nation.

It said children were forced to take part in ruling party meetings and even forced to vote by officials “who gave them the voting cards of deceased or exiled voters.”

Some of the abuses may constitute crimes against humanity, the report said, describing the main perpetrators as the Imbonerakure youth wing of the ruling party, police and agents of the National Intelligence Service. “They have continued to enjoy nearly total impunity,” it said.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services