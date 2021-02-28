House makes conservation push, approves lands bill
WASHINGTON — The House passed legislation Friday that would create about 1.5 million acres of new wilderness and incorporate nearly 1,200 miles of waterways into the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System as Democrats move to protect more public lands — with President Joe Biden’s blessing.
The bill passed by a vote of 227-200. The bill passed mostly along party lines, with eight Republicans joining all but one Democratic lawmaker in voting for the bill.
Biden has set a goal of conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and ocean by 2030, a move that supporters say will help curb global warming while preserving some of the nation’s most scenic lands for future generations of Americans to enjoy. But like other planks of Biden’s agenda, the bill faces an uncertain future in the 50-50 Senate, where support from at least 10 Republicans would be needed to overcome a filibuster.
Fire at Shaq’s Atlanta Krispy Kreme ruled arson
The fire that gutted the Atlanta Krispy Kreme doughnut shop owned by former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal earlier this month was arson, investigators said Friday.{/div}
The fire was believed to have been intentionally set on the outside of the building and quickly spread inside causing catastrophic damage, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said.
Two workers were inside the building when the fire broke out just after midnight on Feb. 10, but they were able to get out safely and call 911. The dining room was closed, so there were no customers inside.
The Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue has been a beloved landmark in Midtown Atlanta for decades and its glowing red sign was a beacon for hungry people at all hours of the day and night.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
