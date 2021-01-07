DeVos resigns as education secretary, assails Trump

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has become the second Cabinet member to resign a day after a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” she said.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao tendered her resignation earlier Thursday.

In a farewell letter to Congress earlier this week, DeVos urged lawmakers to reject policies supported by President-elect Joe Biden, and to protect Trump administration policies that Biden has promised to eliminate.

Russian hacker gets 12 years in massive data theft scheme

NEW YORK — A prolific Russian hacker who stole data from over a dozen U.S. companies and information about over 100 million U.S. consumers was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison after admitting involvement in one of the biggest thefts of consumer data from a U.S. financial institution.

Andrei Tyurin, 37, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court after pleading guilty in September 2019 to computer intrusion, wire fraud, bank fraud and illegal online gambling offenses.

Prosecutors say Tyurin helped steal the personal data of more than 80 million customers from JP Morgan Chase alone.

They said Tyurin targeted financial institutions, brokerage firms and financial news publishers including the Wall Street Journal in the United States from 2012 to mid-2015, getting the personal information of more than 100 million customers of the companies.

Tyurin operated from his Moscow home, collecting over $19 million as he utilized a computer infrastructure across five continents, authorities said.

Ugandan police confront Bobi Wine during online briefing

KAMPALA, Uganda — Police in Uganda confronted popular opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine during his online press conference Thursday to announce a petition to the International Criminal Court over alleged abuses by security forces. He said they fired tear gas and bullets as they swarmed his car.

Journalists watched as an officer dragged Wine from the car while he pleaded that he had broken no law. “As you can see, I’m being arrested,” he said to the camera, before popping sounds were heard.

“You are embarrassing the country,” Wine told officers. He was later allowed to finish the briefing and drive on. He had spent the day campaigning, during which he said 23 members of his team had been arrested.

The singer and opposition leader was announcing he is petitioning the ICC to investigate allegations of torture and other rights abuses in the East African country ahead of next week’s election.

