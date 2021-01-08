N. Korea threatens to build more nukes

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal and develop more sophisticated weapons systems, saying the fate of relations with the United States depends on whether it abandons its hostile policy, state media reported Saturday.

Kim’s comments made this past week during a key meeting of the ruling party were seen as applying pressure on the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, who has called Kim a “thug” and has criticized his summits with President Donald Trump.

Kim said he won’t use his nuclear arsenal unless “hostile forces” intend to use their nuclear weapons against North Korea first. But he stressed North Korea must further strengthen its military and nuclear capability as the danger of a U.S. invasion increases.

Kim didn’t cite any specific U.S. actions. North Korea has previously called regular U.S. military drills with South Korea, flights by U.S. surveillance aircraft and the American military presence in South Korea as proof of hostility.

Experts to eye COVID-19 death of Black doctor

An independent panel of experts will look into the coronavirus death of a Black physician who claimed a white doctor had dismissed her pain and concerns about her treatment, an Indiana health system said.

Indiana University Health said it has convened the six-person panel to examine the December death of Dr. Susan Moore, who earlier that month made the allegations about her treatment at IU Health North Hospital, near Indianapolis.

“The issues surrounding the care of Dr. Susan Moore are serious, and very troubling,” a statement from IU Health reads.

Moore died Dec. 20, about two weeks after she shared a video in which she accused a doctor at IU North of ignoring her complaints of pain and requests for medication because she was Black.

“An independent, external investigation of Dr. Moore’s case and our overall patient care protocols, communication and procedures has begun,” IU Health said.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services