GM recalls 217K vehicles to repair transmission leak

DETROIT — General Motors is recalling more than 217,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because transmission oil can leak, causing them to stop moving or possibly catch fire.

The recall covers certain versions of the 2018 through 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse as well as the GMC Terrain. Also included are the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu and 2018 and 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Buick LaCrosse, as well as the 2019 through 2020 Buick Encore and Enclave, the Cadillac XT4, GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Blazer. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 also is covered.

GM says in government documents posted last weekend that two bolts may be missing from the stop-start mechanism, allowing the fluid to leak. The company says it has no reports of crashes, fires or injuries.

Dealers will inspect the mechanism and replace bolts if they’re missing. The recall is expected to start Dec. 14.

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fighting

YEREVAN, Armenia — Armenia and Azerbaijan announced an agreement early Tuesday to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under a pact signed with Russia that calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a 1994 truce ended a separatist war in which an estimated 30,000 people died. Sporadic clashes occurred since then, and full-scale fighting began on Sept. 27.

Several cease-fires had been called but were almost immediately violated. However, the agreement announced early Tuesday appeared more likely to take hold because Azerbaijan has made significant advances, including taking control of the strategically key city of Shushi on Sunday.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Facebook that calling an end to the fight was “extremely painful for me personally and for our people.”

Soon after the announcement, thousands of people streamed to the main square in the Armenian capital Yerevan to protest the agreement, many shouting, “We won’t give up our land!”

Some of them broke into the main government building, saying they were searching for Pashinian, who apparently had already departed..

Suu Kyi’s party claims victory in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar’s ruling National League for Democracy party said Monday that it has won enough seats in Parliament to constitute an absolute majority and retain power. It made the claim even though the state Union Election Commission has not yet released full results from Sunday’s election.

“I can now confirm that we’re now securing more than 322 seats,” said Monywa Aung Shin, a spokesperson for the NLD information committee. There are 642 seats in Parliament.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

“We were aiming to secure 377 seats in total. But it would be likely more than that,” Monywa Aung Shin said.

There were no reliable official figures available on voter turnout, and the Union Election Commission earlier said that it might take as long as a week to release full results. By 8 p.m. Monday night, it had announced the names of just nine candidates who had won seats in the national Parliament, all belonging to the NLD.

Yway Mal, an independent vote counting service, said the NLD had secured 64 seats and its main opponent, the Union Solidarity and Development Party, had won seven.

